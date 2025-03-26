BJP expels Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for six years

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled its Karnataka MLA, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, from party for six years.

The decision was made by the BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee due to Yatnal's repeated indiscipline and anti-party remarks, specifically targeting former CM BS Yediyurappa and his family.

This action was taken after Yatnal did not satisfactorily respond to a show cause notice issued previously.

Last month, the BJP central leadership served a fresh show cause notice to Yatnal, asking him to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him despite violating and flouting his "own assurances".

The MLA has been calling Vijayendra and Yediyurappa corrupt. He even appealed to the Central BJP leadership to first address the "dynastic politics" of Yediyurappa and his sons for a decisive fight against the dynastic politics of the Gandhi family in Congress.

He was served a show-cause notice in December last year also for his alleged anti-party stand when he launched a march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar against the notices allegedly served by the Karnataka Waqf Board to individuals, government and private institutions claiming rights over their properties.

Following his expulsion, Yatnal took to X to mount his attack.

He wrote, "The party has expelled me for 6 years for speaking against dynasty politics, corruption, reforms within the party, remove one man upmanship & request to develop North Karnataka.

The party has rewarded me for 'Calling a Spade, a Spade'

Certain vested interests have played their part in furthering their agenda successfuly.

The decision to suspend me will not deter my fight against corruption, family politics, development of North Karnataka & Hindutva. I will continue to serve my people with the same vigour & tenacity.

I thank all the Karyakarthas, well wishers, friends, acquaintances, Swamijis, Media, my Family which has been a pillar of support & the almighty."