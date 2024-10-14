BJP expels lawyer who slapped own party's MLA over 'indiscipline'

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) The BJP on Monday expelled the lawyer who was caught on camera slapping a BJP MLA in Lakhimpur, as well as his wife and two others, from the party for "indisciplined" behaviour.

Awadhesh Singh, his wife Puspha Singh, and BJP members Anil Yadav and Jyoti Shukla have been expelled from the party, a party office bearer said here.

The four were issued a notice on October 10 by the party to state their reasons behind the action.

Lakhimpur District Bar Association President Awadhesh Singh hit the headlines after he slapped BJP Lakhimpur Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma on October 9 during the nomination filing for Urban Cooperative Bank at the bank's headquarters.

In the wake of the ensuing controversy, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla served a show-cause notice to Singh, his wife and former UCB chairperson Pushpa Singh, and Anil Yadav and Jyoti Shukla.

No FIR was lodged in the matter, even though three complaints from both parties were filed with police.

Advocate Awadhesh Singh was given a hero's welcome at a 'shastra poojan' event organised by Karni Sena in Lakhimpur on Sunday.

On Saturday, under the banner of Patel Seva Sansthan, various social and business outfits held a sarva samaj panchayat in support of Verma.

The group handed a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha at the collectorate demanding action in the matter. PTI ABN ABN VN VN