BJP expels Manipur leader ahead of LS polls

NewsDrum Desk
Imphal, Apr 17 (PTI) Just two days ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Wednesday expelled one of its leaders in Manipur, E Dwijamani Singh, from the party for six years.

Singh of Hiyanglam Mandal of the saffron camp was expelled for "violation of party's rules and regulations", a statement issued by the BJP's Manipur unit said.

Singh, an ex-MLA of the Congress, joined the saffron camp in 2022 after being denied a ticket by the grand old party.

Immediately after his expulsion from the BJP, Singh returned to the Congress.

He was accorded a warm welcome by party's Inner Manipur candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at the Congress Bhavan here.

Inner Manipur constituency will go to polls on April 19. PTI COR BDC

