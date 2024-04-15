BJP expert in ads, failure in governance: Assam Cong candidate Roseline Tirkey

Golaghat (Assam), Apr 15 (PTI) Congress candidate in Assam's Kaziranga constituency Roselina Tirkey claimed that the BJP-led governments in Assam and at the Centre are "experts" in advertisements but a "failure" in good governance.
Tirkey also alleged that the BJP has been indulging in "political stunts" by poaching Congress workers during the election season as people are not with the saffron camp.
In an interview with PTI here, she exuded confidence in winning as, the Congress leader claimed, people want "freedom from the BJP" due to various issues.
"Lately we are seeing people going here and there. The CM said all Congressmen will join the BJP. I want to ask why he raised it during the elections. If they are in majority, they should not ask people to come and join it. I feel it's a political gimmick that is going around," Tirkey said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated several times in the last one month that all Congress leaders, including its state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, will join the BJP after Lok Sabha polls. In recent times, several Congress leaders have joined the BJP across Assam.
"They (BJP) are seeing that their strongholds are slowly dissolving. People are not supporting them, so they are showing such things. Some stunts have to be done and they are experts in publicity." Alleging that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state are "mostly into advertisements", the former Congress MLA from Sarupathar claimed that they have failed to provide good governance since a host of issues are affecting the common people.
She charged the BJP with attacking people's fundamental rights and using central agencies to put pressure on opposition leaders.
"All the systems are used as instruments to threaten the opponent which is not at all democratic... People are saying that this is a secular country and everyone is equal and they will vote for a change," Tirkey said.
People are fed up with this BJP government, the Congress candidate claimed.
"Wherever I have gone, people are saying it (election) is like another freedom movement. They said they need freedom from this BJP government," she said.
Asked how confident she is of winning her first Lok Sabha contest, the 42-year politician said she is contesting the election so that she can be a voice for them and work for them.
"If I win, it will be the victory of the public of the Kaziranga constituency," she said adding that it is the fight to safeguard democracy and the Constitution.
The main rival of Tirkey, a prominent leader of the tea tribe community, is BJP's Rajya Sabha Member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a former Lok Sabha member from neighbouring Jorhat seat.
Asked how she is countering an experienced candidate, the Congress nominee claimed that people have not seen Tasa raising a voice for Assam or doing something for the state during his tenures in both houses of Parliament.
"Though he is from the tea community, he is not a localite from Kaziranga constituency. He should have continued in Rajya Sabha and worked for the tea community," she added.
On the issues she is raising while seeking votes, Tirkey said the Kaziranga constituency, created after delimitation, has 10 assembly seats and each has its own problems.
"People want a remedy to price rise, which is affecting everyone. If we see the tea garden areas, the wages of Rs 351, which was promised, have not been given. It's very difficult for a tea garden labourer to survive with such a pitiable amount. It's difficult to support children's education and elders' healthcare.
"The tea garden people were also promised land rights, which have been denied so far. BJP promised ST status to six communities, including tea tribes, and that has not been fulfilled till now. In the name of 'Achche Din', we only got price rise and unemployment. Nothing good has happened," she added.
Tirkey claimed that the government has "abandoned the tea tribe community despite getting a huge mandate from the garden areas.
"I am seeing a change in heart among the tea garden community," she said.
"People want peace and prosperity. In a democracy, it's always the people who make the government and it's them who can dissolve the government also if they wish," she added.
The Kaziranga constituency was created during the delimitation by renaming the erstwhile Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat, which is currently represented by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. He is contesting from Jorhat this time.
The newly named constituency will go to voting on April 19. PTI TR TR NN