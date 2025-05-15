BJP expresses gratitude to Indian armed forces through Tiranga Yatra

Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) The Tiranga Yatra organised by BJP here on Thursday to express gratitude to the Indian armed forces for demonstrating their valour during the ‘Operation Sindoor’ saw a huge turnout.

People gathered under the marquee of a gigantic tricolor almost the size of a football ground. People from cross section of the society participated in the procession that took place at the Sirur Park on the Sampige Road at Malleswaram in the city.

Participants raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Victory to the Indian Army’.

Speaking on the occasion, retired Air Marshal AV Murali said Operation Sindoor is not over and if terrorist attack repeats, Pakistan will pay a heavy price.

He added that if Pakistan engages in any misadventure in the future, it will result in it losing Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra for demonstrating a strong political will.

"The country did what the people wanted. The entire nation stood behind the soldiers who gave a befitting reply to Pakistan,” Murali said.

Later speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka demanded that the Congress party clarify its position on whether it supports war or peace.

The BJP leader said some Congress leaders advocate war with Pakistan, while others call for peace.

"During the Mumbai terror attack, which killed 175 people, the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government failed to respond. In contrast, Prime Minister Modi has given a fitting reply," Ashoka said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scrapped the Indus Water Treaty, the Congress should have taken such steps during terror attacks in the past, he said.

BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in charge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, Karnataka co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, several BJP MPs and MLAs took part in the event.