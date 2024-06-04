BJP extends lead to 21,996 votes in lone LS seat in Andamans

Port Blair, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP extended its lead in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to trends available on the Election Commission Website.

BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray was ahead of his nearest rival Kuldeep Rai Sharma of the Congress by 21,996 votes.

The saffron camp polled 43,058 votes against 21,062 by Sharma.

Counting of votes in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya (JNRM) in Port Blair.

The archipelago went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. PTI SN BDC