BJP extends support to Thrissur Mayor who praised Suresh Gopi

Thrissur (Kerala), Jul 7 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Sunday came out in support of Thrissur Corporation Mayor M K Varghese who has landed in trouble by praising Union Minister Suresh Gopi and said the party would stand by anyone who works for development irrespective of politics.

The saffron party said it was a reality that Gopi, as union minister, has been carrying out things for the development of Thrissur and asked why the Mayor was being hunted down for telling the truth.

"It is a reality that Suresh Gopi, as an union minister, is doing things for the development of Thrissur. Why the other political parties are getting annoyed when he told that reality?" BJP general secretary M T Ramesh told reporters here.

Accusing political opponents of mixing politics in everything, he alleged they had some other hidden agenda.

"They might have some issues against the Mayor. There is no need to put that blame on Suresh Gopi," Ramesh said.

If anybody works for development irrespective of politics, the BJP would be with them, the leader added.

Ramesh's statement came amidst a raging political row kicked up by Varghese, Mayor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Thrissur Corporation, with his recent positive remarks about Suresh Gopi.

Varghese had said that the actor-turned-politician has a vision for the development of Thrissur constituency and Kerala.

The Mayor had also said that it was his responsibility as a people's representative to stand by a MP or Minister irrespective of his politics for development.

However, he responded in the negative when reporters asked whether he would join the BJP.

A Congress rebel, Varghese had become the Mayor of Thrissur with the backing of the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Varghese had earlier come under attack from Left workers for allegedly supporting Gopi during the time of April 26 Lok Sabha polls. PTI LGK SS