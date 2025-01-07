BJP eyes 1.5 crore new members in Maharashtra under enrolment campaign

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The BJP will launch its second phase of membership drive in Maharashtra from January 10 as part of the plan to make it the largest party in the state by enrolling 1.5 crore new primary members, a senior leader said on Tuesday.

Under the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan', the BJP aims to reach all households falling under one lakh polling booths in Maharashtra, state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters.

"The party is striving to expand its membership significantly through the 'Sangathan Parv' initiative, which started on January 1. We plan to make BJP the largest party in Maharashtra with 1.5 crore new members," he said.

"On January 5, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders conducted the first phase of the drive at the booth level. The second phase will begin on January 10 under the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan'," the state revenue minister said.

The campaign will involve visits to every household to register new members. Teams comprising MLAs, MPs, ministers and elected representatives from panchayats to Parliament will visit 40 to 50 houses under every booth to carry out the drive, he said.

Asked about BJP MLA Suresh Dhas' comments against state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde following the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, Bawankule said Dhas should provide specific information to the chief minister in connection with the case and discuss party-related matters with him (Bawankule).

The state BJP chief said he has already scheduled a meeting with Dhas to address the (party-related) issues.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was brutally murdered on December 9, 2024.

An associate of Munde has been arrested in connection with an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder. PTI ND GK