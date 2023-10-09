Eyeing for a comeback: A SWOT analysis of BJP in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The BJP, which was in power in Chhattisgarh for 15 years under the leadership of Raman Singh, suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Congress in the 2018 assembly polls.

Advertisment

Apart from strong anti-incumbency, charges of corruption, lack of coordination between party organisation and the government led by it, and OBCs voting in favour of the Congress were attributed as some of the prominent reasons for its defeat five years ago.

In the 2018 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 14 candidates hailing from Sahu community, a numerically dominant Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, but 13 of them bit the dust.

The BJP last year appointed party MP Arun Sao, who hails from Sahu community, as its state unit chief, and this move may work in its favour this time.

Advertisment

There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly. The BJP has declared candidates on 21 seats for the upcoming assembly polls and most of them are representatives of panchayat bodies, which shows the party is gearing up for the electoral fight with its second-rung leaders replacing the old faces.

The party has announced to fight the elections under collective leadership without projecting any one person as its chief ministerial face, thereby sidelining the three-time CM Raman Singh.

Here is a SWOT analysis of BJP in Chhattisgarh.

Advertisment

STRENGTHS

The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to work in the party’s favour in the state. After suffering a severe drubbing from the Congress in 2018, the BJP made an impressive comeback by capturing nine out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 in the state riding high on the strong image of Modi.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which had distanced itself from the BJP’s state unit in 2018, is visibly active on the ground this time.

The BJP is trying to tread on its traditional Hindutva line by highlighting the incidents of communal violence that occurred in Bemetara and Kabirdham districts during the present Congress regime and alleged religious conversions in tribal-dominated areas.

WEAKNESSES

Advertisment

Absence of a strong second-rung leadership in the saffron party in the state.

BJP's long-used political issues pertaining to cows and Lord Ram have been snatched by the Congress.

In July 2020, CM Baghel launched the Godhan Nyay Yojana (GNY) to procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kg, constructed Gauthans (places in villages where cows are kept in day-time) in villages, which are being converted into Rural Industrial Parks.

To keep the memories of contexts related to Lord Ram and Mata Kaushalya alive, the state government has undertaken the 'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ project and started developing nine places on the route (in Chhattisgarh) taken by Lord Ram during his 14-year exile, as tourist destinations. The government has so far erected tall statues of Lord Ram in four of these places.

People from assembly constituencies in the state’s rural parts are disenchanted with the BJP after it failed to keep up some of the promises it made to them during its 15-year rule.

OPPORTUNITIES

There is perceptible anger among people against the ruling Congress over alleged scams in Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and liquor trade.

Alleged differences among frontline Congress leaders appear to have disappeared at the top, but tension still persists at the bottom level. According to poll observers, rumblings within the Congress may benefit the BJP.

The BJP feels that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sarva Adivasi Samaj candidates will eat into the support base of Congress.

THREATS