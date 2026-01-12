BJP fact-finding committee recommends NIA probe into Kogilu eviction row in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) Alleging that a lot of unseen hands are organising demographic change in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP's fact finding committee has recommended that eviction drive issue at Kogilu, in northern part of the city, should be handed over to the NIA for probe.

BJP leader Bhaskar Rao, who is part of the committee claimed that the kind of unauthorised illegal intrusion that has taken place into Bengaluru city has become "extremely dangerous".

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra had constituted a "fact finding committee" headed by MLA S R Vishwanath to look into the demolition of illegally constructed houses by authorities at Kogilu, as part of drive to clear encroachment of government land, and to submit a detailed report.

The demolition of houses at Kogilu's Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony on December 20 was carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear encroachments for a proposed solid waste processing unit, officials had said, claiming that the houses were constructed without any official permission, and that most of the occupants were migrants.

BJP leaders have also been accusing the state government of indulging in "Muslim appeasement politics" in connection with the eviction row, following its decision to rehabilitate them, as most of the demolished illegal houses reportedly belonged to Muslims. They have also questioned the swiftness with which the government moved to rehabilitate "migrants", who had indulged in illegal encroachment.

"A number of non-citizens are being made into citizens on government land and they are being sheltered by an organised group of people and the government has chosen to keep its eyes shut. There are organised persons who are getting them (alleged non citizens) Aadhaar cards, EPIC cards, driving licence, etc to avail the benefits unauthorisedly. All these people are being brought into the voter list to ensure that unauthorised vote banks are created," Rao, also a former Bengaluru top cop, said, sharing details of the committee's findings.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the report to state BJP chief, he said, a study has been made regarding the occupation of the land in question, by the way of Google maps from 2013 onwards, and it has been found that the people who claimed to be the occupants of the land, have been there only for the last two years.

Claiming that when the encroachment matter came to light, the organised group of people have sent away some of these non-citizens and have brought in those persons who are locals to project that injustice has been done to the poor people, Rao said, and added that "a lot of unseen hands are organising this whole demographic change." Bengaluru has undergone a huge demographic change and people under the garb have illegally made intrusions inside Bengaluru city and are occupying valuable revenue, BDA and corporation land, he further said, adding that "a lot of organised groups of people are supporting this demographic change and bringing them into the mainstream." "The committee has put forth that once for all an NIA inquiry should be conducted. The National Investigation Agency can take up investigation only if a case is registered. Since no case has been registered, the NIA inquiry should be forthcoming to ensure who these people are, who are bringing these people illegally inside Bengaluru city, and who from the government and non government side are supporting such persons in getting them government documents," he added. PTI KSU KH