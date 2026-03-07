BJP farmers' wing leader detained amid allegations of opium cultivation

Durg, Mar 7 (PTI) Police have detained a BJP Kisan Morcha leader and other individuals for questioning in connection with the alleged cultivation of illegal opium on a farm in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, an officer said on Saturday.

Amid the controversy, Vinayak Tamrakar, the state Coordinator of the Rice Mill Processing Project of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Durg district, has been suspended for tarnishing the party's image.

Tamrakar has denied allegations against him, saying they are linked to political malice.

The illegal crop was reportedly being cultivated in the middle of a seven-acre corn field.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a joint team of police and administrative officials reached the spot in Samoda village Saturday morning and launched an investigation.

Officials added that the land is owned by Madhumati Tamrakar and Pritibala Tamrakar, while the agricultural work is managed by Vinayak Tamrakar.

Durg Additional Tehsildar Kshama Yadav stated that the investigation is underway to ascertain how the opium crop was cultivated on the farm.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manishanker Chandra said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and several suspects, including Vinayak Tamrakar, have been detained for questioning.

Nobody has been arrested so far, officials added.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that Vinayak Tamrakar was cultivating opium on nearly 10 acres of land in Samoda village.

Baghel and other leaders visited the site after receiving information about the alleged plantation and claimed that a large number of villagers had gathered there.

The Congress leader alleged that Vinayak Tamrakar is an influential person who interacts with senior officials and ministers.

Amid the controversy, the state BJP unit has suspended Vinayak Tamrakar from the party.

Chhattisgarh BJP president Kiran Singh Deo stated that the conduct and actions of Vinayak Tamrakar have tarnished the party's image and fall under the category of indiscipline.

The suspension has come into effect immediately, the order said. PTI COR NSK