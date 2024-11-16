BJP feeling heat of inflation, copying K'taka guarantees in Maharashtra: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the BJP announced guarantee schemes in Maharashtra similar to the Congress party’s guarantees in Karnataka as it felt the heat of inflation.

Speaking to reporters here before departing for the election campaign in Maharashtra, he said, "The BJP has understood the impact of inflation now and hence it is offering Rs 1,500 for women in Maharashtra. They have announced to hike thte amount to Rs 2,100 if it wins." The BJP-Shiv Sena led Mahayuti has promised to hike the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

"They are also following the Karnataka welfare model. In Maharashtra, we (MVA) have offered Rs 3,000 to women, Rs 4,000 to the unemployed youth and life insurance of Rs 25 lakh to youth," Shivakumar said.

Displaying the advertisement issued by the BJP in Maharashtra, he alleged that the saffron party issued false advertisements stating that the Congress party did not implement the guarantee schemes in Karnataka.

"We extended an open invitation to the Maharashtra ministers to visit Karnataka and see the guarantee schemes for themselves. We will arrange chartered flights," the Deputy CM said.

Shivakumar, who has been campaigning in Maharashtra, predicted that the MVA would win 160 seats in the state.

The assembly has a total of 288 seats. PTI GMS GMS KH