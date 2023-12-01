BJP felicitates 6 rat-hole miners from Delhi, announces Rs 25K reward to each for tunnel rescue op

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The rat-hole mining experts achieved through their strong willpower what machines could not do to save the trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday.

Advertisment

Sachdeva along with party MP Manoj Tiwari felicitated a group of six rat-hole mining experts from the city who were involved in the rescue work in Uttarkashi.

A Delhi BJP statement said Sachdeva announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to each of the six experts in the rat-hole-mining technique -- Vakil Hassan, Munna Quershi, Rashid Ansari, Naseem Mallik, Irshad Ansari and Feroze Qureshi.

Forty-one workers were trapped inside the tunnel in Uttarakhand after a portion of it collapsed. They were rescued on Tuesday following 17 days of a multi-agency operation.

Advertisment

Teams of rat-hole mining experts were called to do the drilling after an American auger machine came across hurdles while clearing the rubble inside the collapsed part of the tunnel.

"The nation will always be grateful to these rat-hole miners for their swift work in saving 41 lives. What the machines couldn't achieve they achieved it with their strong willpower," Sachdeva said.

Tiwari saluted the rat miners for their courage saying their work and the cash reward announced for them was is just a token of appreciation.

Rat-hole mining involves digging of narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed "rat holes", as each just about fits one person. PTI VIT CK