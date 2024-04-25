BJP fell back on falsehoods as 'Modi Ki Guarantee' vanished without a trace: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the "manufactured" controversies on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' showed that fear has gripped the BJP, which has fallen back on “distortion, falsehoods and abuse" as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has vanished without a trace.

Advertisment

Chidambaram, who was the chairman of the committee that drafted the Congress manifesto, asserted that the document is religion-neutral and promises justice for all sections of the people.

"It is obvious that the BJP is rattled by the Congress' election manifesto 2024. The manifesto has left a deep impression in the minds of the people, especially the poor and the middle class," Chidambaram said in a statement.

The former Union minister said the manifesto gives new hope to the SCs, STs and OBCs, youth and women.

Advertisment

"The latest manufactured controversy on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' is a good indicator of the fear that has gripped the BJP. The manifesto does not have a word on the so-called redistribution of wealth or the long-abolished inheritance tax," Chidambaram said.

"I wish to remind the people that 'estate duty' was abolished by a Congress government in 1985. 'Wealth tax' was abolished by a BJP government in 2015," the former finance minister said.

He said the Congress' manifesto is based on three magic words: "work, wealth and welfare".

Advertisment

"Work means that we will create more jobs for millions of people. Wealth means that we will adopt policies that will create wealth and increase our GDP rapidly. Welfare means that there will be measures that will increase the incomes and the quality of life of the poor and middle classes," he said.

Chidambaram said the promises made in the Congress' manifesto have become talking points among the people.

"Unfortunately for the BJP, its 'Modi ki Guarantee' has vanished without a trace. Hence, the BJP has fallen back on its old bag of tricks of distortion, falsehoods and abuse," he said.

Advertisment

"I am certain that the people will see through the dangerous and divisive game of the BJP and elect a government that will usher in an era of growth, equity and justice -- like the Congress did in 1991 and 2004," Chidambaram said in his statement.

His statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax to step up the ruling BJP's attack on the issue of "wealth redistribution".

After Pitorda's remarks on inheritance tax, the Congress distanced itself from the comments of the US-based president of its overseas wing and asserted that it has no plan to introduce such a tax.

Amid the BJP's attack alleging that the Congress would redistribute wealth and introduce an inheritance tax if it comes to power, the Congress has been insisting that its manifesto does not talk about "redistribution" and that it favours a socio-economic caste census. PTI ASK SKY SKY