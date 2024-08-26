BJP fields 29-year-old Shagun, kin of slain party leader, from Kishtwar

Kishtwar/Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) She lost her father and her uncle in a terror attack. And now five years later, Shagun Parihar is getting set to contest as a BJP candidate from the Kishtwar assembly constituency with peace and security, the two issues closest perhaps to her heart, on top of her priority list.

It is an emotional decision, the 29-year-old Shagun said. The only woman among the 15 candidates announced by the BJP for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, her decision to contest is also governed by issues such as jobs and empowerment of women.

"I never thought that I could come to this side (politics). But see, how things change your destiny. It is an very emotional moment for all of us, when party has announced my candidature," Shagun told PTI.

Shagun, who is pursuing her studies in doctor of philosophy in Electronics, said that she was not involved into active politics so far even as his uncle was senior BJP leader of the district, but worked some times at the grass root level as a student.

She expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership for fielding her as a candidate from the Kishtwar Assembly constituency set to go to polls in the first phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I feel deeply grateful to the BJP leadership, from the state to the centre, for entrusting me with this opportunity to serve the people of the region. I am particularly thankful to Prime Minister Modi. I am confident that the people of Kishtwar will embrace this daughter of Kishtwar wholeheartedly. They will not let down their own daughter," Shagun said.

Shagun, who lost her father Ajit Parihar and her uncle senior BJP leader Anil Parihar, in a terrorist attack in Kishtwar, emphasized that these elections are not just about her or her family but about all families who have sacrificed for the nation. "It is a tribute to all those who have laid down their lives fighting terrorism and safeguarding the country," she added.

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were shot dead by the terrorists in Kishtwar in Jammu division on November 1, 2018.

Shagun highlighted peace and security as her top priorities for the upcoming elections. "Security is my foremost concern. Ensuring safety, security and peace is essential for development and progress. Therefore, my focus will be on ensuring peace, security and progress in the region," she stated.

With a Master of Technology degree in Electronics, Shagun underscored employment as a major issue, stressing the need to provide jobs to the educated youth. "Given the ongoing major projects in Kishtwar, which are creating job opportunities for many youths in the district, it is crucial to ensure employment for the unemployed youth here," she explained.

As the only woman in the BJP's list of candidates, Shagun expressed confidence that the people of Kishtwar would support her journey towards empowering the region. "Every resident of Kishtwar will guide and support me in advancing the area's development. This is an emotional moment. The BJP is a large party that cares for all its members as a family," she added.

She also highlighted women's empowerment as a core focus of her work, especially in the remote areas of the district.

The BJP announced its first list of 15 candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, withholding nine seats in south Kashmir for the first phase of polling on September 18. The deadline for filing the nomination papers for this phase is Tuesday.

Initially, the party released a list of 44 candidates across Jammu and Kashmir, which was subsequently withdrawn. The revised list includes 15 candidates for the seats going to polls in the first phase. PTI CORR/AB AS AS AS