BJP fields Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli, Karan Bhushan from Kaiserganj

New Delhi: BJP on Thursday announced candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The ruling party named MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli even as Congress is yet to announce its candidates from this seat besides Amethi.

Dinesh Pratap Singh contested the 16th Lok Sabha Elections against congress chief Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli (Lok Sabha constituency) and received maximum votes as compared to any other BJP candidate in the history.

From Kaiserganj seat, BJP fielded Karan Bhushan Singh, younger son of sitting MP and an accused in sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.