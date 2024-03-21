BJP fields ex-governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South, K Annamalai from Coimbatore

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday named its candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, fielding former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and party state unit chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore.

Advertisment

The party fielded former DMK leader and sitting MP T R Paarivendhar and Union Minister L Murugan from Perambalur and Nilgiris respectively.

Former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan will contest from Kanniyakumari.

Vinoj P Selvam will contest from Chennai Central, A C Shanmugam from Vellore, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, and Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukkudi, the party said.

Polling in the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19.

The BJP did not win a single seat from Tamil Nadu in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. PTI SKU SMN