BJP releases first list for Delhi elections, fields Parvesh Verma against Kejriwal

NewsDrum Desk
Parvesh Verma vs Arvind Kejriwal

Parvesh Verma (L); Arvind Kejriwal (R)

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, fielding former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

It has named another former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray.

The party has fielded its national office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood from Karol Bagh and Janakpuri, respectively, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan.

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will contest from Malviya Nagar.

