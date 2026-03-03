BJP fields OBC leader and state women panel member Laxmi Verma for Rajya Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Mar 3 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday fielded its senior leader Laxmi Verma, a member of the State Women Commission, for the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections.

The name of Verma, an OBC leader who has held multiple organisational posts, figures among the nine BJP candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls released by the party in New Delhi.

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from the state, the six-year term of two of them -- Kavi Tejpal Singh Tulsi and Phulo Devi Netam, both belonging to the Opposition Congress -- is expiring on April 9, and elections are being held to fill the twin vacancies.

The other Rajya Sabha members from the state are Ranjeet Ranjan and Rajiv Shukla (both Congress), and Devendra Pratap Singh (BJP).

Verma (59), who hails from the influential Kurmi community, an OBC group, is currently a member of the State Women Commission. Originally from Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, she now resides in the state capital Raipur.

She began her political career with the BJP in 1990 and was elected as a member of the Raipur Municipal Corporation in 1994. She later served as president of the Raipur Zila Panchayat from 2010 to 2015.

Party leaders described Verma as an experienced grassroots leader with a deep understanding of rural politics. She has previously served as a state BJP vice-president and spokesperson.

From the Mahila Morcha to the core organisation, Verma has remained actively involved in party activities and has worked at district, mandal and booth levels, a party functionary said.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

The electoral college for Rajya Sabha polls consists of the elected members of state assemblies.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, the BJP has 54 MLAs, followed by the Congress (35) and the Gondwana Gantantra Party (1). As per their strength in the House, the BJP and the Congress can win one Rajya Sabha seat each.

Nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls can be filed till March 5. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 6, while candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. Polling will be held on March 16 between 9 am and 4 pm, and counting will begin at 5 pm the same day.

Voting will be conducted through ballot papers. PTI TKP RSY