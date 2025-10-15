BJP fields popular folk singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar

Patna, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday fielded popular folk singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar assembly seat in the upcoming assembly polls, two days after she joined the party.

The party nominated her for the constituency after dropping its sitting MLA, Mishrilal Yadav.

The young singing sensation had recently expressed her willingness to contest the upcoming assembly polls after meeting senior BJP leaders.

Thakur joined the BJP at a function in the presence of party state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal on Monday. Soon after her induction into the party, she had said, "Whatever job the party assigns to me, I will do it".

Thakur was earlier selected for the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar of the Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) for her contribution to the folk music of Bihar for 2021.

Maithili, born in Benipatti in Madhubani district in Bihar, and her two brothers - Rishav and Ayachi - were trained in Maithili folk, Hindustani classical music, harmonium and tabla by their grandfather and father.

After a huge success from videos on social media, the trio has been performing at various national and international events, and literature fests.

She has sung several traditional folk songs of Bihar prominently in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi.