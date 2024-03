Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday named MLA Ram Satpute for the Solapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha seat and retained MP Sunil Mendhe from Bhandara-Gondiya.

The ruling party also announced the name of Ashok Nete from Gadchiroli-Chimur.

Satpute, the MLA from Malshiraj in Solapur, will take on the Congress' Praniti Shinde, a three-time legislator and daughter of former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde. PTI MR BNM