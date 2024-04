New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday fielded Union minister Narayan Rane from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls.

The coastal seat, currently represented by Vinayak Raut who is again the candidate of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has not been contested by the BJP earlier.

Rane's son Nilesh Rane had won the seat in 2009 as the Congress candidate. PTI KR DV DV