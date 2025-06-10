BJP fields Union ministers, CMs, party leaders to highlight 11 years of PM Modi-led govt

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday fielded its Union ministers, chief ministers and senior party leaders to highlight the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements in 11 years.

They held press conferences across the country on the Modi government's policies of 'Seva' (service), 'Sushasan' (good governance) and 'Garib Kalyan' (welfare of the poor), explaining how the concept of all-encompassing and all-inclusive development has been implemented on the ground over the past 11 years, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a statement.

They also explained how development work launched by the Modi government has progressed with the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said.

"On the occasion of the completion of 11 years of 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' by the BJP-led NDA government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP held press conferences across the country at state headquarters and district headquarters on Tuesday," Baluni said.

This comes a day after BJP president J P Nadda held a press conference at the party headquarters hailing the prime minister's 11 years in office, saying the work done by the government under Modi's leadership should be written in "golden letters".

Baluni, who is also an MP from Uttarkhand's Garhwal Lok Sabha seat said, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference in Lucknow, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar.

Further, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a press conference in Jaipur, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Delhi, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Panchkula and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala, he said.

Union ministers and senior BJP leaders also addressed press conferences at different places across the country, Baluni said.

"They prominently include Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupendra Yadav, Prahlad Joshi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Smriti Irani," he said.

At the press conferences, they shared details on India's new normal against terrorism, the story of economic development, action taken against corruption, Digital India, Make in India and cultural renaissance among others, the BJP chief spokesperson said. PTI PK KSS KSS