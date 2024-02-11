BJP fields Uttarakhand unit chief in Rajya Sabha polls

Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday fielded its Uttarakhand unit chief Mahendra Bhatt in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Bhatt, a former MLA, would vie for the slot to be left empty by the BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni whose tenure comes to an end in April.

Bhatt was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2002 from Nandprayag.

In 2017, he was elected from Badrinath assembly constituency after a gap of several years during which he held various organisational positions including that of the party's chief whip in the state assembly from 2002-2007.

From 2007 to 2010, Bhatt was state BJP secretary, Garhwal convener and a member of the party's state working committee.

From 2010 to 2012, he served in a position equivalent to a state minister.