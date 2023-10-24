BJP fighting against forces that want to break country, destroy Sanatan Dharma: Union minister Tomar

Gwalior, Oct 24 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's fight is against the forces that want to destroy the Santan Dharma and break the country.

Tomar was talking reporters after inaugurating the BJP's media centre in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are scheduled on November 17.

The BJP has fielded Tomar from Dimani assembly seat in the state's Morena district.

“Our fight is not only against the Congress, but also against the forces that want to break the country and destroy the Sanatan Dharma,” Tomar said.

Expressing confidence that his party will win the polls and form government in Madhya Pradesh, Tomar said the BJP made preparations throughout the year for the assembly polls and responsibilities have been fixed till the booth-level.

Everybody knows that the Congress is in the poll field only on the basis of "lies", he alleged.

Before 2003, the Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh for 10 years and before 2014, the party was in power at the Centre. But, the Congress has no achievements to show during its tenure, he said.

No development works were carried out by the Congress, and now it is making false promises and not talking about its achievements, Tomar claimed. PTI COR ADU GK