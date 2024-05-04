BJP files complaint against Himachal speaker for violating MCC

Shimla, May 4 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday filed a complaint with the chief election commissioner against Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by campaigning in favour of Congress candidate.

State BJP vice president Hans Raj, in his complaint to CEC, alleged that Pathania is violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and “misusing the constitutional post and the official machinery in support of Congress candidate”.

He requested the CEC to initiate appropriate legal action against the speaker.

"The speaker has hurt the dignity and status of his post by illegally influencing electors of Mandi Parliamentary Constituency and actions are completely opposite of what is expected from him and it is the only example of its own in India where the speaker is found openly sharing the stage and campaigning in favour of Congress candidate by violating MCC,” Raj said in the complaint.

Recently, Pathania was seen addressing, attending and holding public meetings in various places in Himachal Pradesh, the complaint said.

He was found to be sharing a stage with Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other party leaders at Bharmour, Raj alleged. PTI BPL NB NB