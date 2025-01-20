BJP files complaint against Kejriwal for distributing chairs in New Delhi seat; AAP rubbishes charge

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint with police and election officials against his AAP rival Arvind Kejriwal on an allegation of violating the Model Code of Conduct by distributing chairs to RWAs in the constituency.

The complaint was lodged on Sunday by Verma's election agent Sandeep Singh.

AAP rubbished the allegation and said in a statement that the BJP lacked any vision for the people of Delhi, resorting instead to "lies and smear campaigns" against Kejriwal.

"When a lie falls flat, they deploy another," it charged.

According to the complaint, Kejriwal sent his party worker to distribute chairs to local residents' welfare associations (RWA), thereby influencing voters ahead of the February 5 elections.

"It is a clear cognisable offence under the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, as Kejriwal openly bribed to influence the voters," Singh alleged in his complaint.

The complainant also provided a clip that purports to show a man carrying some chairs in a trolley. The man admitted that he was sent by Kejriwal, the complainant alleged.

AAP and Kejriwal have filed several complaints with election officials against Verma, accusing him of distributing money, sarees, shoes and other items among voters of the constituency.

AAP alleged that the Election Commission and the Delhi Police remained "silent spectators" despite Verma's poll code violations.

Rejecting the BJP's complaint as "baseless", AAP said Verma was displaying a sign of fear of defeat. PTI VIT SZM SZM