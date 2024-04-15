BJP files complaint with EC against Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) The BJP State unit on Monday filed a complaint with Election Commission against Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct for his recent comment at a public speech promising special grants from the Chief Minister. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, the BJP alleged the Minister in his public speech held at Nayakanahatti village of Chitradurga district, had promised special grants of Rs 25 crore from the Centre after speaking to the Chief Minister, if the people managed to get him "maximum votes".

"We strongly apprehend that this statement will create undue influence and coercion on the voters to deliver their votes ultimately resulting in a great impact on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections," the party alleged.

The BJP has urged the Election Commission to take stern and necessary action against the Minister for his "misleading, false and influential speech". PTI AMP SDP