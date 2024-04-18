BJP files complaint with EC against Sowmya Reddy, others for alleged violation of poll code

Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Bangalore South Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy and others for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The complaint by Gajendra S, the BJP's election agent for Bengaluru South, alleges that Congress workers were inducing voters in the BTM Layout locality here by asking them to produce their Aadhaar in exchange for a ‘Guarantee Card’ from the party, according to which the voters would receive bonds of Rs 1 lakh after the elections.

Submitting photographs as evidence to the Election Commission of India, the BJP said in its complaint: “This is to bring to your kind notice that the Congress Party leaders, including its candidate Sowmya Reddy, Former BBMP Mayor Manjunath Reddy and others, are violating the Model Code of Conduct, provisions of the IPC and the Representation of People Act, 1951 by inducing voters belonging to the 26 – Bangalore South Parliamentary Constituency.” The complaint further said: “On April 17, Congress Leader Manjunath Reddy and other leaders, on the instructions of Congress Candidate Sowmya Reddy, were found inducing voters from economically weaker sections of the society in BTM Layout Assembly Constituency by compelling them to provide their Aadhaar Cards and other personal information in return for a Guarantee Card & promised voters that in case they provided the said details, they will be given bonds of Rs 1 lakh after the elections. This has been captured in photographs and videos.” The complaint further said: “It is pertinent to note that the ‘Guarantee Cards’ which are being signed and provided as a promise of payment of money post elections would also amount to any agreement to receive gratification as a reward for voting in a particular way. Therefore, such an action on the party of the Congress leaders would also amount to bribery.” The complainant urged the officials to register an FIR and take appropriate action against the Congress candidate. PTI AMP ANE