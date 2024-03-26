BJP files complaint with HP chief electoral officer over Cong leaders' remarks against Kangana

Shimla, Mar 26 (PTI) The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on Tuesday filed a complaint with the state's chief electoral officer, seeking legal action against the Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir after demeaning remarks on Kangana Ranaut and Mandi were posted on their social media handles.

Actor Kangana Ranaut is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on a BJP ticket.

The BJP's complaint said that the Congress leaders have misused social media to try and demean its Lok Sabha candidate Ranaut. "These remarks, derogatory and sexually oriented, which undermine the dignity of a woman are also in violation of the mandatory guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct." "These individuals used vile and vulgar language on social media platforms against Kangana Ranaut which is also a clear infringement of her right to dignity and decency as envisaged in Chapter III of the Constitution of India," the party stated.

It accused the Congress leaders of intending to assassinate Kangana Ranaut's character. The BJP also said that the highly objectionable and indecent statements clearly show that the Congress has no respect towards the law of the land.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a statement, condemned the remarks on Mandi that were posted on Shrinate's social media account and said she has made a big mistake as people visit Mandi, also known as "choti Kashi", with faith.

The BJP is examining the legal angles and moving towards registering a case in this matter, said Thakur who is also the leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh.

"It is unfortunate that being a woman herself, the Congress spokesperson has made such remarks against another woman and now she is trying to retract by saying that someone has used her other account," the BJP leader.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh will not spare the Congress and it will have to face the consequences not only in Mandi but in the entire state and other parts of the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Earlier, in her clarification, Shrinate had said that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the inappropriate post.

"As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she had said.

Thakur also asked what action Shrinate has taken against those who used her account and what she has to say about the comments made in reply to her social media posts.

Ranaut also hit out at Shrinate, saying every woman, irrespective of her background and profession, deserves dignity.

The Congress has been in the crosshairs after demeaning remarks on Ranaut and Mandi were posted on the social media handles of its leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir. Party leader Sandeep Dikshit said the party has always believed there is no place for such language in public discourse and the matter should end with Shrinate clearing the air. PTI BPL NSD NSD