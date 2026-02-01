BJP files nominations for mayor and dy mayor's posts in Navi Mumbai civic body

Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) BJP's Sujata Patil and Dashrath Bhagat have filed their nominations for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, respectively.

The nominations were submitted to the Municipal Secretary, according to a release issued by the NMMC.

The BJP won 65 seats in the 122-member civic body. An Independent candidate has extended his support, taking the tally to 66, comfortably crossing the majority mark.

The BJP has already registered this group of 66 corporators with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner. PTI COR NSK