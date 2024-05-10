BJP first to introduce political reservation for women: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the BJP was the first to introduce political reservation for women even though the demand for this was pending for several decades.

Addressing a public rally in support of the BJP candidate from Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency Locket Chatterjee, Singh said the Narendra Modi government alone has the sincerity and conviction about empowerment of women in every field including in politics.

He said some day historians and analysts may evaluate why it took seven decades for women's reservation bill to be passed in Parliament.

"There is evidence to state that whenever the issue of political reservation for women came up, each time it was vehemently opposed by all the non-BJP parties particularly those which were being run through dynasties," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

As a result, he said, while the common woman of this country was deprived by these parties of the opportunity to become MP or MLA, they had no hesitation in pushing forward the women members of the ruling dynasties to become MPs and MLAs, and thus carry forward the dynasty rule from generation to generation.

"BJP was the first to introduce political reservation for women even though the demand for this had been pending for several decades and discussion on the subject was held from time to time," Singh said.

"In West Bengal also, even though the chief minister happens to be a woman, the TMC government run by her had prevented the full implementation of the series of women-centric schemes rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he claimed.

For example, the minister said, while in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, there is 100 per cent saturation of women-oriented initiatives like providing gas cylinders under Ujjwala scheme, toilets for women and pucca houses under PMAY, the same is not seen in West Bengal.

For the first time after independence, Prime Minister Modi has not only promoted women in every sphere but has also given them equal platform and equal opportunities, whether it is recruitment in the armed forces or engagement as fighter pilots or admission to Sainik schools, etc., he said.

The contrast is visible when we see other states of the country witnessing a sudden upsurge in women force in every spheres of activity, while West Bengal still lacks behind by several years, Singh said.

For youth also, he alleged, TMC govt has discouraged new industry in West Bengal, thus had less employment opportunities.

On May 20, seven Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal -- Bongaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh -- will go to polls in the fifth phase of the seven-phase elections. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY