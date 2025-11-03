BJP flags 'irregularities' in issuance of papers used for WB voter enrolment; seeks strict scrutiny

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The BJP approached the Election Commission on Monday, alleging "serious irregularities" in the issuance and authentication of various documents used for voter registration in West Bengal and demanded their enhanced scrutiny during the SIR of electoral rolls.

A BJP delegation comprising the party's West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya, election in-charge and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb and Union minister Shantanu Thakur also urged the poll panel to look into the reports of various instances of "violence and intimidation" by ruling TMC leaders in West Bengal.

In its memorandum to the poll panel, the BJP delegation flagged "serious irregularities" in the issuance and authentication of birth certificates, permanent residence certificates, forest rights certificates, caste certificates, land and house allotment certificates and preparation of family registers, which are being used for voter registration in the state.

"Given the extensive manipulation of documentary mechanisms and the compromised state machinery, it is crucial that the forthcoming special intensive revision (SIR) in West Bengal be conducted under enhanced scrutiny and independent verification," the BJP delegation demanded.

Acceptance of documents without such safeguards would defeat the objective of maintaining a "clean and legitimate" electoral roll, it added.

After the meeting, the BJP's in-charge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, told reporters, "The party delegation met the Election Commission to impress upon the need to review the documentation for SIR in West Bengal." "We presented to the commission point-by-point details on how irregular documents are being issued in West Bengal to regularise illegal infiltration in the state," said Malviya, who was also part of the delegation.

He remarked, "We have seen how documents issued in West Bengal have been found in possession of infiltrators across the country." The BJP leader alleged that the Mamata Banerjee administration, from time to time, issued several documents bearing signatures of officers who are not authorised to "release or sign those documents".

This has created a situation where every document needs to be vetted by the EC, he said. "The Election Commission has taken note of our request and assured that they will ensure the sanctity of the documents is maintained," Malviya added.

The Election Commission has announced that it will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February.

The states and Union Territories are: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. PTI PK PK NSD NSD