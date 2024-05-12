BJP flags off bike rally in Delhi, Sikh youths join in PM Modi's support

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Delhi BJP on Sunday flagged off a bike rally where several youth from Sikh community participated in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.

Advertisment

The rally, with slogan #SikhWithModi, was started from the state BJP office and reached the national headquarters via Connaught Place.

Addressing the rally, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Prime Minister values every section of society, but the way the Kartarpur Corridor was opened for the Sikh community, Bal Divas was announced on the name of Veer Shahbajade on December 26, taxes were removed from langar, and the 350th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Govind Singh was organised, all these historic works were done by the Modi government.

Not only this, but PM Modi also “wiped the tears” of the victims of Sikh riots, he said, adding that if any government has empowered Sikh youth with opportunities, “it is only the Modi government”.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "With the hashtag #SikhWithModi, today, the Sikh community is moving forward on the streets with the message that we all stand with Modi. Our dream of a developed India will be fulfilled under the leadership of Modi.” BJP MP General VK Singh said that PM Modi has always been inclined towards the Sikh community. PTI NIT NB