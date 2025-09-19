BJP flays Cong over Pitroda's 'felt at home' in Pakistan remarks, demands apology

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The BJP demanded an apology from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on Friday over the party's overseas department chief Sam Pitroda's "felt at home" in Pakistan remarks, branding those as "anti-national".

This came after Pitroda, pitching for a substantial improvement in India's relationship with its neighbours, reportedly said he "felt at home" in Pakistan during his visit to the country sometime in the past.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari termed Pitroda's comment an "insult" to Indian soldiers and the people of the country, and alleged that the Congress leader had "glorified" Pakistan at the behest of Rahul Gandhi.

"It is not Sam Pitroda's statement. It is the policy and intent of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi-Vadra family. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also said that he wants to fight against the Indian State.... The Gandhi-Vadra family's heart lives in terrorist Pakistan," Bhandari told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"The Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise to the brave soldiers of the country for Pitroda's statement," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress or Pitroda to the BJP's charge.

Bhandari said Pitroda's comment has made it clear that there is no place for "patriotism in the Congress's policy and intent".

There is only "love for Pakistan" in the opposition party's policy, he charged.

"Rahul Gandhi's blue-eyed boy and Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he 'felt at home' in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11.

"Pakistan’s favourite, Congress's chosen!" Bhandari said in a post on X.

Latching on to Pitroda's remarks, another BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, alleged that the "Congress had undying love for Pakistan".

"They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik. They give (gave) clean chit to Pak on 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama, and Pahalgam (terror strikes). They articulate Pak position on (Article) 370.... They give 80 per cent water to Pak under IWT! They love Pakistan!" "INC (Indian National Congress) is Islamabad National Congress," Poonawalla charged. PTI PK ANM RC