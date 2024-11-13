BJP flays Congress for releasing Jharkhand poll manifesto during 'silence period'

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday flayed the Congress for releasing its manifesto during the 48-hour 'silence period' ahead of voting in Jharkhand and alleged that the party violated the poll code to appease the minority community members.

It also urged the Election Commission to take action against the Congress for the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for allegedly releasing their manifestos in the silence period.

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly polls, making a host of promises including 250 units of free electricity, caste-based census and special policy for holistic development of the minority community members based on recommendations of Sachar Committee report.

In its manifesto, the Congress, which is contesting assembly polls Jharkhand in alliance with the JMM, RJD and CPI (ML) Liberation, has said it is committed towards protecting the interests of the minority community and asserted that along with allies it strongly opposes the Waqf Amendment Bill brought by the Centre.

"Nobody can conduct any campaign or release a poll manifesto during the silence period, 48 hours before the polling. The Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday, violating the poll code.

"It's extremely sad. It's against the Constitution," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

"Our party has already lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in this connection. Action should be taken against Rahul Gandhi's party for violation of poll code," he said, alleging that it is not the first time the Congress has torn the Constitution to shreds in such a manner.

"Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi never takes the Election Commission seriously… He keeps talking against the Election Commission," Patra added.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the Congress released its manifesto just a day before the polling violating the poll code because it wanted to announce some promises to appease the minority community members.

"The way the Congress had conspired to snatch the farmers' lands in Karnataka and given them to the Waqf Board at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, there is no doubt that the Congress and the JMM have brought some points in their poll manifestos to carry forward the same conspiracy in Jharkhand," he said.

Patra said the Congress government in Karnataka has asked the state finance department to examine if four per cent reservation can be given to Muslim organisations and contractors in public tenders.

The Congress manifesto stipulates whether 'ghuspaithiyas' (infiltrators) in Jharkhand can also be given reservation from the share of the SC, ST and OBC communities, he alleged, adding, "The Congress wants to carry this forward." A voter turnout of 46.25 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in 43 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand where voting is underway in the first phase, officials said.

Polling began around 7 am in these constituencies across 15 districts and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 683 candidates are in the fray, including former chief minister Champai Soren and former MP Geeta Kora.