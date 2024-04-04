BJP flays Congress over its leaders' remarks against PM Modi, Hema Malini

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress over its leaders' latest remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hema Malini, saying they have lost their "mental balance" and the people of the country will give their party a fitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP's reaction came after senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant, while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, called for support for former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel contesting from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat and said. "We want someone who can hold a stick and confront Narendra Modi".

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared an undated video, accusing Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of making "vile, sexist" remarks against BJP MP and candidate from the Mathura seat Hema Malini. In the video posted by Malviya on X, Surjewala was seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP.

"In Chhattisgarh, Charan Das Mahant has once again used the same cheap and objectionable words against Prime Minister Modi. He said that to take on Modi, such a person is needed who can break his head by hitting with a lathi," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

"With the elections coming closer, the Congress has lost its mental balance sensing people's growing support in favour of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Trivedi also slammed Congress over Surjewala's remarks against Hema Malini, terming his comments "objectionable and indecent".

The opposition party has touched a "new low" in showing "disrespect" towards women, he said.

"Hema Malini would be of Sonia Gandhi's age. She is a self-made woman," the BJP leader said and asked Surjewala if his remarks against her were "appropriate".

Address a press conference at the BJP headquarters. Trivedi referred to other such remarks made by Congress leaders against Prime Minister Modi and women so far and asserted that the "people of the country will give a reply to such insults in the Lok Sabha polls".

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. PTI PK SMN SMN