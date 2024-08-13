BJP flays Karnataka minister’s stand of not allowing Jan Aushadhi Kendras in govt hospitals

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Refusing to accept Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil's stand that Jan Aushadhi Kendras are not needed on government hospital premises as the state-run medical facilities provide medicines for free, the BJP claimed it is depriving poor patients of subsidised medicines.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra said the minister's move deprives patients from weaker sections from obtaining medicines at affordable prices.

“Is the Congress government more focused on its own clumsy politics than on the health of the poor? It’s truly disheartening to hear Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil deny permission for Jan Aushadi Kendras near government hospital premises,” the Shikaripura MLA said.

Speaking to a Kannada news channel, Patil said he will not allow Jan Aaushadhi Kendras on the premises of government hospitals.

“I am not allowing because the government’s idea is to give medicines free of cost at the government hospitals. People will have to buy medicines at the Jan Aushadhi. I am not allowing it because I don’t want to encourage it, because in the government hospitals, medical stores should not exist. Government’s noble intention is that it should give drugs free of cost,” Patil said.

When the government is giving medicines free of cost, why should there be a store giving medicines at a subsidised rate, he asked. “You know what will happen next? There will be a nexus. If the medical store is allowed, they will go and request the doctors to write or prescribe specific medicines. That nexus will start. I don’t want that to happen in my hospitals,” he added.

According to Vijayendra, this decision not only deprives patients of access to affordable medicines but also raises serious concerns about a possible conspiracy to benefit pharmaceutical companies at the expense of the needy.

“The @INCKarnataka government must reconsider and reverse any decisions that go against the welfare of the people,” Vijayendra said.

Since the Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a central government project, Vijayendra said, it was essential to avoid a confrontational stance with the central government and instead focus on the well-being of the citizens.

"The @narendramodi government established Jan Aushadi Kendras to ensure that affordable generic medicines are available to the poor, and Karnataka should continue on this path for the greater good of its citizens," he said.