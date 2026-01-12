BJP flays Kerala govt over fund blockade claim, challenges CM to debate performance

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday accused the Kerala government of “challenging the common sense of people” by blaming the Centre for an alleged blockade of funds.

Chandrasekhar held a press conference in the wake of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF leaders holding a day-long protest at the Martyrs Memorial in Palayam here, alleging a financial blockade by the central government against the state.

Chandrasekhar said the Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) government has been in power for nearly 10 years and should present a report card of its performance.

“A government that has ruled for 10 years should explain what it has done for the people. That is the basic courtesy in a democracy,” he said.

He alleged that the CPI(M)-led government has been trying to divert public attention for several years, and that its recent claims of the Centre's denial of funds surfaced only after its defeat in local body elections and with Assembly polls approaching.

“A government in power for a decade should present a report card of what it has done for the people. To say now that nothing could be done because the Centre did not give funds is challenging the common sense of the people,” he said.

Chandrasekhar invited the Chief Minister for a public debate on the government’s performance, including the state’s economic condition.

He claimed that during the Congress-led UPA rule at the Centre between 2004 and 2014, Kerala received Rs 72,000 crore, while under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the state has received Rs 3.2 lakh crore.

“When UPA was in power, Pinarayi Vijayan never protested. Why complain now after receiving four times more funds?” he asked.

According to him, Kerala’s debt stood at Rs 1.04 lakh crore when Vijayan became Chief Minister in 2016 and has now crossed Rs 5 lakh crore.

“After central assistance and borrowings over the last 10 years, the government has received nearly Rs 7 lakh crore. If we include revenue receipts, it goes beyond Rs 10 lakh crore. What is the outcome? Kerala has the highest unemployment rate in the country, nearly 30 per cent, and the highest inflation.” He further claimed that the state government has not implemented central schemes worth Rs 16,000 crore, citing CAG reports.

“Even today, 54 lakh houses do not have a water supply. The government has no money to pay Rs 6,000 crore to contractors. About 5.5 lakh people are homeless and 45,000 families live in colonies,” he said.

Accusing the CM of building a “fort of lies”, Chandrasekhar said the BJP would dismantle it with facts and evidence.

“The last 10 years have been a decade of Kerala’s decline,” he said, repeating Vijayan’s 2014 remark against a former UDF Chief Minister and adding, “If you have any shame, please resign.” Responding to a query on Kerala’s demand for more central funds, Chandrasekhar said it was only a “half-truth”.

“The Centre has clearly said funds are released based on a pattern. Utilisation certificates must be submitted and audits conducted,” he said, alleging that the audit of Supplyco has not been carried out for the past five years.

“They neither conduct audits nor submit utilisation certificates. Is the Centre a bank of comrades?” he asked, alleging diversion of funds.

Chandrasekhar claimed that Kerala has one of the highest debt burdens in the country, with around 92 per cent of the budget being spent on debt servicing and interest payments.

“Only eight per cent is left for development and welfare. This burden will be passed on to future generations,” he said, calling the state’s borrowing pattern a sign of “extreme incompetence”.

He also alleged that nearly 95 per cent of development work in Kerala is being carried out with central assistance and said the BJP plans to hold open discussions on the issue over the next 90 days.

Chandrasekhar further charged the UDF and LDF with "diverting attention from real issues" with the sexual assault case involving expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

“Why was he arrested only now? Why was there a delay in registering the FIR? Both CPI(M) and Congress are playing politics to divert public attention,” he alleged.

He said Mamkootathil should have been booked and arrested four months ago and that no action was taken even after his expulsion from the Congress. PTI TBA TBA ROH