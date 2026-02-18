BJP flays K'taka govt for restricting media activities inside Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) The Opposition BJP on Wednesday criticised the Congress government over its alleged decision to regulate where media persons can conduct interviews inside Vidhana Soudha, alleging that it reflected an "anti-democratic" approach.

The criticism comes in the wake of a January 9 official communication directing police that accredited media representatives obtain sound bytes and statements only at a designated spot near the West Gate portico of Vidhana Soudha, in the interest of security.

The BJP leaders shared the government order on their social media handles.

"People are saying that the Congress government is inept. Substantiating it, the government has taken a decision where it is restricting the activities of media persons. The BJP condemns this strongly. We are unable to understand why such anti-people stand is taken," BJP state president B Y Vijayendra told reporters.

The purported official communication, issued by the Under Secretary to Government, CAAU (Executive), stated that identity cards would be issued only to media representatives recommended by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

It further directed that all such accredited media personnel should obtain bytes or statements only at the earmarked location and should not follow the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers or other dignitaries within the premises for interviews.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka also criticised the move in a post on X.

"Emergency in Karnataka! The Congress government, which is attempting to impose restrictions on the media in order to cover up its failures, blunders and corruption, has once again displayed its anti-democratic and authoritarian attitude," he wrote.

Addressing chief minister Siddaramaiah, Ashoka said, "In the red Constitution book that your supreme leader Rahul Gandhi carries and showcases everywhere he goes, is there no freedom of the press for the media? Or is it the fear that more irregularities will be exposed, such as the recent incidents revealed by the media, including the theft of lakhs of rupees worth of gold and cash in the office of your close associate and minister Byrathi Suresh, and other alleged illegal dealings." He added, "Vidhana Soudha is not your Congress party office, sir. It is the People's House, the seat of power belonging to seven crore Kannadigas. No one has the authority to restrict the media from entering there." He urged the state government to immediately withdraw the "unconstitutional" order that mandates media persons to conduct interviews only at a designated spot in Vidhana Soudha, and to ensure that the journalists are given full freedom to discharge their duties independently. PTI GMS -- SA