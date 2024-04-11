BJP flays RJD's Misa Bharti for threatening to put PM Modi in jail if INDIA bloc comes to power

New Delhi: The BJP lashed out at RJD leader Misa Bharti on Thursday for threatening to put its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in jail if the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre and said people will give the opposition parties a fitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for such remarks.

Talking to reporters in Patna on Thursday, Bharti raised the issue of electoral bonds and said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Bihar as well as the prime minister will be put behind bars for raising donations through the scheme by misusing central agencies.

Reacting sharply to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) leader's remarks, BJP chief J P Nadda said those facing a probe for alleged corruption and out on bail are "abusing" Modi, who has an unblemished political career.

"They are hurling various kinds of abuses on Modi. In the last 23 years, Modiji served as the Gujarat chief minister for more than 12 years and as the prime minister for 10 years. Modiji has worked as the country's chief administrator and there is no blemish on him. Misa Bharti is saying she will send such a person to jail," Nadda told a poll rally in the Anadaman and Nicobar Islands.

Such remarks against the prime minister reflect the frustration of the opposition leaders, he said.

Nadda said RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who was involved in the fodder scam, is out on bail on health grounds while his daughter, Bharti, is also an accused in a land-for-jobs case.

"Those who are on bail and facing a probe are abusing Modiji," he said and exhorted people to give the opposition parties a fitting reply by voting in favour of the BJP in the Lok sabha polls.

The RJD has fielded Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP and the eldest daughter of Prasad, from the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is also the party's in-charge for Bihar, said Bharti's remarks show the low the opposition is hitting in its fight against the saffron party.

"They are making every effort to stop us from reaching the target of 400 seats, but their attempts are only giving us a boost," he said.

Tawde also cited Chhattisgarh Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma's alleged reference to Modi's death to hit out at the opposition.

Addressing a rally, Lakhma had reportedly said he will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha polls and Modi will die.

Tawde said people want terrorists and those who launch an attack on the country to die but the Congress is falling to such a low.

Slamming Bharti for her remarks, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Prasad had named her Misa so that he would remember his resolve throughout his life to "demolish" the Congress as the Indira Gandhi government had put him and other socialist leaders in jail under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency.

"Has Misa forgotten her father's resolve or is she making fun of it?" Trivedi asked and said the RJD leader should change her name.