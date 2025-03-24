SP MP calls 'Rana Sanga a traitor', BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to clarify position on Aurangzeb

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday flayed the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks on legendary Mewar King Rana Sanga and asked the Congress to clarify its position on the row over the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, Suman had called Mewar ruler Rana Sanga a "traitor" and said Hindus are his descendants.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, senior party leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the "silence" of the Congress over a recent incident of violence in Nagpur over a demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

He asked if the Congress, SP and Left parties have "given a veto to the Muslim radical clergy to have a veto on their politics".

"These days, discussions are happening on historical figures. While someone crticises the great and glorious king like Rana Sanga saying he betrayed the country, others are busy advocating Aurangzeb," Prasad said.

This country will consider Shivaji an inspiration, not Aurangzeb, he said.

"The BJP would like to straightaway ask (Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress as to where they stand in the ongoing controversy with regard to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb," he said.

Prasad alleged that efforts had been made to "hide" the achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji when the Congress was in power.

The senior BJP leader also asked the Congress to clarify its position as to whether the recent incident of violence in Nagpur was right or wrong.

"Who orchestrated the violence in Nagpur, what was their agenda and their links – all these things are coming to the fore now… The Congress has not said anything about it so far," he noted.

It is a "very serious" matter as such kind of politics would "weaken" the country, he added.

He said the ongoing row over "Aurangzeb vs Shivaji" is a question of India's heritage, tradition and culture but the Congress has adopted a "convenient silence" on the issue.

"The Congress must give a reply to this. We want to know. The country also wants to know. Your silence on this issue will not work," he added.

BJP MPs slammed the SP over Suman's remarks about Rana Sanga, saying it was "indecent and inappropriate" for the Rajya Sabha member to glorify the invaders instead of those who protected the country.

"Rana Sanga has been the identity of Bharat. Throughout his life, he fought against Babar and other invaders. Glorifying an invader instead of the one who protected the country is quite indecent and inappropriate," BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma told a news agency in the Parliament complex.

BJP MP Shashank Mani termed the SP MP's remarks as "condemnable" and people should salute great men like Rana Sanga instead of making such "inappropriate" comments.

"It is inappropriate to make such comments against any great man. We should salute our great men and refrain from making such comments about them," he told a news agency in the Parliament complex.