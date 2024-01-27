BJP focusing on enlisting apolitical persons: Himanta

Guwahati: The BJP is focusing on enlisting non-political people into the party for development of the states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He added that he has been entrusted by the party leadership to oversee the drive in the eastern states, including West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar.

"We are trying to get non-political people, or at least those who have stayed apolitical so far, into the party so that they can contribute to the development of the states through the BJP," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Sonitpur district.

The party trying to get more lawyers, doctors, engineers, CAs and such people into the party, he said.

"This responsibility has been entrusted to me for eastern states. And therefore, in states like West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar, we are trying to get non-political people into the party," the chief minister added.

The CM said a joining ceremony of apolitical as well as political leaders of other parties in Assam BJP will take place on Sunday, with more to happen next month.

"Many non-political persons will be joining the BJP tomorrow. Of course, there will be a few political persons also," he said.

State party chief Bhabesh Kalita said a joining ceremony will take place on Sunday.

Former Congress MLA Bishmita Dutta, expelled ex-president of state NSUI Ankita Dutta, and former president of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath and two other leaders of the student body are among those who will be joining, he added.

"They will be joining as BJP members and will serve the country through the party," Kalita said, without specifying the role of the new entrants to the saffron party.

"There will be more leaders from political parties and other organisations who will be joining our party soon," Kalita added.