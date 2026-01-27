BJP following its pattern of dividing people in Uttarakhand as polls draw close: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi held a review meeting with leaders from Uttarakhand on Tuesday as the party alleged that the BJP is attempting to divide society in the name of religion to distract from real issues ahead of the assembly polls.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, former chief minister Harish Rawat, and Qazi Nizamuddin, among others, also participated in the meeting.

In a post in Hindi on X after the meeting, Selja said, "The BJP's politics has long followed a pattern: as soon as elections draw near, attempts are made to divide society in the name of religion to distract from real issues. What is happening in Uttarakhand today is part of that very strategy." "But the people of Uttarakhand will no longer fall for these deceptions. The Congress party believes in 'sarv dharma sambhav' and 'sabka saath, sabka nyay'," she said.

The real issues of the state are corruption, the plight of farmers, women's safety, and accountability, Selja said.

"Whether it is the issue of farmer suicides or the Ankita Bhandari case, the question is not just about one incident but about the failure of the entire system. The people want answers to these questions," she said.

"The people of Uttarakhand are now focusing not on vote-bank politics in the name of religion, but on the real issues connected to their lives. The Congress party has steadfastly raised every issue of the people and will continue to do so in the future," she added.

The assembly elections are due in the hill state next year.