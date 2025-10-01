BJP forcing people to stand up for national anthem at gunpoint: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the BJP of coercing people in Kashmir to stand up for the national anthem at "gunpoint." She said that the people chose to not stand up while the national anthem was played was a failure of the government. "It is unfortunate that the BJP has pushed this place to a spot where they are forcing people to stand for the national anthem at gunpoint. I remember my student days, we used to stand in respect of the national anthem whenever it was played. There was no coercion. It is their failure," Mehbooba told reporters during a visit to a playground in the Baghat area of the city. She was responding to a question about police detaining a dozen youths who were seen sitting while the national anthem was played at the TRC football ground on Tuesday evening. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister visited the playground of Muslim Educational Trust, a private school, at Baghat-e-Barzulla, amid reports that police were planning to use the land to construct a martyrs' memorial. "I appeal to the DGP to intervene in the matter and spare the MET school ground so that the youth and residents can continue using the public space for sports and other communal activities like marriages. If this ground is also snatched, the youth might go astray and fall prey to drugs or other unwanted activities," she said. Mehbooba also visited a dairy farm ground in the Chattabal area of the city, where she interacted with locals who have been demanding that the facility be left open to them, as it is the only sports facility they have. "This place has been used for sports activities for several decades now. Even PM Modi, in his 'Mann ki Baat', lauded the night cricket tournament in Pulwama. I appeal to the Corps Commander of the army to kindly ensure that the youth of this area are not deprived of this playing field," she said. Mehbooba said closing down the facilities to the youth can lead to ill will. "Police are our protectors, and they can build the memorial for martyrs anywhere else. There is so much space in Jammu and Kashmir," she added. PTI MIJ VN VN