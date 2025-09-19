BJP formed govt through 'vote theft', alleges Youth Cong national president

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib on Friday accused the BJP of forming the government through "vote theft".

He alleged that the BJP had used backdoor methods to manipulate the electoral process.

"The key issue in the country at present is that the government has been formed through vote theft. The BJP removed the chief justice from the panel to select chief election commissioner and at their best, the new chief election commissioner was appointed," he said at a press conference here.

He expressed concern over the growing unemployment rate in the country and said that despite the rising unemployment, there is still high voter turnout.

"But the truth has now come to light -- votes are being stolen," he alleged.

Chib said that the Youth Congress is running a nationwide campaign against this issue. He said that the truth about vote theft in selected booths in Rajasthan will be exposed on September 25.

"In areas like Jaipur rural and Udaipur city, we have found up to 116 and 120 votes registered at a single house," he claimed.

"We plan to continue its campaign and make further revelations regarding the alleged vote tampering," he added. PTI SDA OZ OZ