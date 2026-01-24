BJP forms 11-member 'Sankalp Committee' to take on TMC ahead of Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP on Saturday announced an 11-member Sankalp Committee to take on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A senior BJP leader said the committee will coordinate the party’s election strategy in the run-up to the polls, fight "atrocities" of TMC workers, expose alleged corruption involving a section of TMC leaders holding posts in various bodies, and counter what it termed the state government’s politics of polarisation and appeasement at booth-level meetings.

The committee comprises former MLA Tapas Roy as chairman, senior leader and economist Ashok Lahiri MLA as convenor and state general secretary Agnimitra Paul as co-convenor.

Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tigga, party ideologue Swapan Dasgupta, Anirbaan Ganguly, Shishir Bajoria and advocate Debjit Sarkar are other members in the committee, the leader said.

Party state president Samik Bhattacharya said the committee has started working with immediate effect with the sole aim to dislodge the TMC in the polls and give 'sushasasan' (good governance) to the people of Bengal. PTI SUS MNB