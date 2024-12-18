BJP forms 17-member election committee for Delhi Polls

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday announced the formation of a 17-member election committee for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.

Formed at the direction of BJP President JP Nadda, the committee includes the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, all seven Lok Sabha MPs from the capital, and senior leaders Dushyant Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Arvinder Singh Lovely as members, among others.

State election in-charge Baijayant Panda, and co-in-charges Atul Garg and Alka Gurjar are special invitees to the panel, which also includes Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha chief Richa Mishra as an ex-officio member, as per the list issued by the party.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February.

The BJP is in advanced stages of candidate selection, and the names are likely to be announced in the last week of December, sources said. PTI VIT ARI