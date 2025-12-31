BJP forms 'fact finding committee' over Bengaluru eviction

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday constituted a "fact finding committee" to look into the demolition of illegally constructed houses as part of a drive to clear encroachment of government land, and to submit a detailed report.

The demolition drive has escalated into a major political row, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and politicians from that state too wading into the issue.

The BJP has been critical of the government's decision to rehabilitate "genuine" homeless among those, whose illegally constructed houses were demolished, terming the move as "appeasement politics".

The seven member committee consists of BJP legislators and leaders, including MLAs S R Vishwanath and S Muniraju.

The "fact finding committee" has been constituted to find the facts behind the demolition of houses in Fakir Colony and Wasim Layout near Kogilu in Yelahanka in the northern part of the city, Vijayendra said in a statement.

The committee has been directed to visit the spot, inquire and submit a detailed report in a week's time.

The demolition drive on December 20 was carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear encroachments for a proposed solid waste processing unit, officials have said claiming that the houses were constructed without any official permission. Most of the occupants were migrants from other states.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Wednesday accused the Congress government of creating 'mini Bangladesh' in the state due to its alleged appeasement politics, as he hit out at the administration over its decision to allot houses to those, whose unauthorised houses were demolished.

He said the government by doing so was encouraging large-scale encroachment and illegal settlements.

BJP leaders have accused the state government of indulging in "Muslim appeasement politics", as most of the demolished illegal houses, reportedly belonged to members from the community. They have also questioned the swiftness with which the government moved to rehabilitate those, who had indulged in illegal encroachment.

They pointed out that the rehabilitation announcement from the government came after the demolition of 167 illegal houses or sheds triggered a political row, after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan termed the razing of houses as "brutal normalisation of the bulldozer raj".

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, who is also from Kerala, had immediately intervened after's Vijayan's statement, and had conveyed the AICC's serious concern to CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, stating that such actions (demolition) should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity, and compassion, keeping the human impact at the centre. PTI KSU SA