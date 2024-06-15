BJP forms panel of 4 MPs to look into post-poll violence in Bengal, TMC rubbishes allegation

New Delhi/Kolkata: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday formed a four-member committee to look into the alleged political violence in West Bengal, as the party accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of remaining a mute spectator.

The committee includes Biplab Kumar Deb, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar, all BJP MPs, with Deb as its convener.

In a jibe at the saffron camp, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said the BJP is now hunting for excuses after being rejected by the people of West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, the TMC won 29, the BJP 12 and the Congress 1.

A BJP statement said, "Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator, while criminals of her party attack and intimidate opposition workers and voters with impunity. Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended deployment of CAPF till June 21 and has listed the matter for hearing on June 18." The saffron party said the Lok Sabha elections were held across the country and no instance of political violence was reported from anywhere except West Bengal.

"It continues to be in the vice grip of post-poll violence, the kind we saw post-2021 assembly elections," the BJP alleged.

In response to the allegation, the TMC leader said BJP candidates had "described polls as free and fair. But after the dismal show, they are now inventing excuses and weaving false narratives of post-poll violence".

"There could have been stray incidents, which were the results of family or local disputes," he said.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari met BJP workers, who have been affected by alleged attacks by the TMC after the polls, in Coochbehar district.

"If Governor C V Ananda Bose gives me time, I will meet him at Raj Bhavan on Sunday with 100 people who became homeless due to the TMC attacks," he said.

Adhikari said he has sought permission from Kolkata Police to stage a sit-in for five days outside Raj Bhavan with those affected by post-poll violence.

"It will be the same spot where TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee staged a sit-in with his party supporters in November 2023. If police can permit the TMC to demonstrate at the same spot, there should not be any differential treatment to BJP," he added.